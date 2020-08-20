Coronavirus death toll crosses 750,000

Worldwide, the number of reported coronavirus infected persons have increased to 20,786,670.



The death toll has increased to 751,555.



Meanwhile, the highest number of daily infections and deaths were reported from the United States, Brazil and India.



The U.S. death toll increased to 169,126, with 1,381 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, and 54,187 daily infected persons have been reported increasing the number to 5,360,144.



The total death toll in Brazil increased to 104,263 with 1,164 daily deaths, while the total number of infected people increased to 3,170,474 with 58,081 cases reported during the day.



With 950 deaths reported in India during the day, the total death toll increased to 47,138, while the total number of infected people in the country increased to 2,395,471 with 67,066 daily cases reported during the day.