Man arrested for illegally manufacturing firearms in Walasmulla (Photos)

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a person in the Walasmulla - Medangoda area for illegally manufacturing firearms.The Police Media Unit stated that two firearms, 11 rounds of ammunition, a welding machine, 13 grams of ammunition and various tools used in the manufacture of firearms were found in the possession of the suspect arrested yesterday.The 61 year old suspect is to be produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate's Court today.