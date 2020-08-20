සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Stock of turmeric worth Rs. 5 million hidden near the Kalpitiya beach has been seized

Thursday, 13 August 2020 - 12:26

Kalpitiya Police have found a stock of turmeric worth Rs. 5 million hidden on the Pallivasalthurai beach, this morning.

Police suspect that these were smuggled from India.

There were nearly 1,500 kilograms of Turmeric stacked in 29 bags and no suspects have been arrested so far.

Yesterday, the Navy arrested four persons in the sea, west of Chilaw with over 6,000 kilos of turmeric being smuggled into the country from India.

