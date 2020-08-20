සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Schools can be open for all students - restrictions for schools over 200 students relaxed

Thursday, 13 August 2020 - 11:10

Schools can be open for all students - restrictions for schools over 200 students relaxed
The set of instructions given by the Ministry of Education regarding conducting academic activities in schools with more than 200 students has been revised.

Secretary to the Ministry N.H.M. Chithrananda stated that schools with more than 200 students had been scheduled specific days depending on the grade.

However, he stated that the Ministry of Education has decided to relax these restrictions in view of the current situation of the coronavirus.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Education has informed the principals that there is no restriction to opening the schools for students in all grades as per normal conditions provided that the schools can operate under the given health recommendations.

