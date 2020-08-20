People+whose+houses+have+been+damaged+protest+demanding+compensation

A group belonging to the Angunakolapelessa Divisional Secretariat continues to protest in front of the Chinese company that carried out the construction of the Southern Expressway.
They started their protest yesterday against the non-payment of fair compensation for the damage caused to their houses by an explosion in a rock quarry in the Angunakolapelessa - Jadura area while obtaining stones for the Southern Expressway.
