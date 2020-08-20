In the past 24 hours, 2,524 coronavirus infections have been reported in France

In the past 24 hours, 2,524 new coronavirus patients have been reported from France.
The total number of coronavirus infections reported in the country is 206,696.
The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 30,371.
According to French health officials, a greater percentage of young people with coronavirus are recovering.
However, health officials are urging people to be extra vigilant about the risk of coronavirus.
