සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

In the past 24 hours, 2,524 coronavirus infections have been reported in France

Thursday, 13 August 2020 - 12:33

In+the+past+24+hours%2C+2%2C524+coronavirus+infections+have+been+reported+in+France
In the past 24 hours, 2,524 new coronavirus patients have been reported from France.

The total number of coronavirus infections reported in the country is 206,696.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 30,371.

According to French health officials, a greater percentage of young people with coronavirus are recovering.

However, health officials are urging people to be extra vigilant about the risk of coronavirus.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.