Samagi Jana Balawegaya is ready to meet Ranil

Thursday, 13 August 2020 - 13:18

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya states that they are ready to hold discussions with the UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Former General Secretary of the United National Party Tissa Attanayake who represents the Samagi Janabalavegaya stated that they will be open for a discussion after the opening of the new parliament on the 20th.

However, he stated that the UNP should create a suitable environment for the meeting.

The seniors of the United National Party are scheduled to meet this afternoon to take a final decision regarding the leadership crisis of the party and the post of National List Member of Parliament.

It will be at the Sirikotha party headquarters.

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had stated that he was ready to resign from the leadership after the general election.

Subsequently, four names were proposed for the leadership, which was later increased to eight.

So far the UNP has not been able to reach an agreement on who should take over the leadership.

A proposal has been made to resolve the current crisis by giving interim leadership to former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

However, political sources stated that no final response has been received from the former Speaker regarding the suggestion so far.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Secretary General of the United National Party Ruwan Wijewardena stated that all have reached a consensus to carry out the reorganization and restructuring process of the party under a new leader.

Different names have been suggested for different responsibilities, and that there is now a subtle rivalry between senior members and their supporters over these posts according to sources.

