සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Several ministers assume duties today - national policy for trade to be introduced

Thursday, 13 August 2020 - 13:40

Several+ministers+assume+duties+today+-+national+policy+for+trade+to+be+introduced
Several ministers who were sworn in as Cabinet and State Ministers of the new government assumed duties today.

Prof. GL Peiris who was appointed as the Minister of Education assumed duties at the ministry office in Isurupaya, Battaramulla this morning.

Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga commenced his duties at the Ministry located at the World Trade Center in Colombo this morning.

Dr. Bandula Gunawardena who was appointed as the Minister of Trade assumed duties this morning at the ministry located on Vauxhall Street, Colombo.

Speaking at the event, Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena said that he is expecting to introduce a national trade policy in the future.

Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella also commenced his duties at the Ministry of Mass Media and Information at Kirulapone - Polhengoda today.

Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi who was sworn in as the Minister of Health again, commenced her duties at the Ministry in Colombo today.

Johnston Fernando, who was also sworn in as the Minister of Highways, commenced his duties by attending the carpeting and of the Siri Vajiragnana Mawatha on the Kurunegala - Negombo road.

Our correspondents reported that Minister of Water Supply and Drainage Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Minister of Labour Nimal Siripala de Silva, State Ministers Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, Piyal Nishantha and D.V. Chanaka had also assumed duties.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.