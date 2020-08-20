Ministry secretaries ordered not to change the appointed heads to statutory boards, institutions and corporations

Secretary to the President Dr. P.B. Jayasundera has informed all the secretaries of the ministries with regard to the Chairpersons and Members of the Board of Directors of Public Corporations, Boards and Statutory Institutions.



This is stating that the positions that are being held by these officials should not be changed.



The letter states that if any changes are made to these positions, the consent of the President must be obtained.



The Secretary to the President has informed the Secretaries to the Ministries that President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has appointed the Chairpersons and the Board of Directors of the relevant institutions on the recommendations of a special committee.



Accordingly, those who have been appointed to the relevant posts should be given opportunities to work in the same post.



Meanwhile, the Presidential Secretariat has instructed the Members of Parliament who were sworn in as Ministers yesterday to resume their duties in the relevant Ministries as soon as possible.