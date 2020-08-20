Prime Minister pays homage to Mahabodhi - (Video)

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa paid homage to the Jayashri maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura this morning and received blessings.



The Prime Minister then paid homage to the Ruwanweli Stupa and received blessings, followed by visits to the Mirisawetiya and Anuradhapura Jayanthi Viharayas.



Meanwhile, the Prime Minister visited the Salawana Sri Bodhi Temple in Polgolla yesterday afternoon and received blessings from the most Venerable Wattegama Seelananda Thero, Chief Prelate of the Central and North Western Provinces of the Kandyan-Amarapura Chapter.



The most venerable thero said that laws and regulations should be amended to suit the country.



Meanwhile the most Venerable Wedaruwe Upali Thero, Anunayake of the Asgiriya Chapter made a special statement this morning regarding the manner in which the mandate received should be used meaningfully to serve the people.



