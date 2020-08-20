Felicitation ceremonies nationwide for new ministers (Video)

Ceremonies to welcome new cabinet and state ministers sworn in are being reported from a number of areas.



Accordingly, a ceremony to welcome Mass Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella was held in Kandy yesterday.



Also, a welcome ceremony for the Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage was organized in Nawalapitiya.



A ceremony was held in Kandy yesterday to welcome Ali Sabri, President's Counsel who was sworn in as the new Minister of Justice.



Sisira Jayakody, State Minister for Promotion of Indigenous Medicine, Development of Rural Ayurvedic Hospitals and Community Health was felicitated at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya yesterday.



Meanwhile, another welcoming ceremony was held in Anuradhapura yesterday to welcome Duminda Dissanayake, State Minister of Solar, Wind, Grid Power Generation Projects Development.







