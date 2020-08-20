Former Malaysian PM, 95 year old Mahathir Mohamad forms a new party to fight against corruption

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has named his newly founded party as Pejuang, which means warrior.
Dr Mahathir Mohamad aged 95, announced the formation of a new political party last week but did not reveal a name.
Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said that fraud and corruption are on the rise in Malaysia and that a new party has been formed to speak out against it.
Dr Mahathir Mohamad aged 95, announced the formation of a new political party last week but did not reveal a name.
Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said that fraud and corruption are on the rise in Malaysia and that a new party has been formed to speak out against it.