සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Former Malaysian PM, 95 year old Mahathir Mohamad forms a new party to fight against corruption

Thursday, 13 August 2020 - 14:56

Former+Malaysian+PM%2C+95+year+old+Mahathir+Mohamad+forms+a+new+party+to+fight+against+corruption+
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has named his newly founded party as Pejuang, which means warrior.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad aged 95, announced the formation of a new political party last week but did not reveal a name.

Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said that fraud and corruption are on the rise in Malaysia and that a new party has been formed to speak out against it.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.