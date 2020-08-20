39+year+old+female+suspect+arrested+with+heroin+and+cash

A female suspect (39) who handles drug dealer's money arrested from Borella with heroin and Rs.115,000 in cash, believed to have been earned by drug trafficking.



A 39 year old female has been arrested in connection with handling the finances of large scale heroin traffickers.



The woman was arrested during a raid carried out in the Borella area this morning.



Police also recovered heroin and Rs. 115,000 in cash from the two-storeyed house where she was staying.



In addition, police investigations have revealed that Rs. 6 million has been credited to her account in the past few months and that it has been transferred to other accounts on several occasions.



It is reported that money has been credited to her account from various provinces and that money has been received from large scale heroin traffickers.