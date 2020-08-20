සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

North Korea's nuclear weapons plant risks closure due to damages

Thursday, 13 August 2020 - 15:09

Satellite photographs have revealed that the pipeline system at the main nuclear power plant used to produce nuclear weapons has been damaged due to the adverse weather conditions that have affected North Korea.

According to foreign media reports, these photographs were taken by South Korean satellites.

The plant is also at risk of shutting down if the cooling system at the nuclear power plant's headquarters, located about 100 miles [100 km] from the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, is damaged.

The foreign media further stated that the people have been severely affected by landslides and floods due to the heavy rains falling on the Korean Peninsula these days.

