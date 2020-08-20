Red Minute: Uva Paranagama white pepper Grinding Mill which has become a white elephant (Video)

The white pepper mill built 13 years ago in the village of Uva Paranagama - Galaniya has now become a white elephant and the building and machinery worth millions are decaying.



More than Rs. 3 million has been spent on this project which aims to benefit farmers in the area by converting black pepper into white pepper.



Farmers say the authorities delayed the use of the mill due to a lack of sufficient electricity capacity.



However, farmers allege that the authorities are delaying the use of the mill, even though the electricity capacity in the area has been increased.



The Red Minute is on the lookout for the effective use of this grinding mill in order to protect the local pepper farmers are no longer the focus among the authorities due to the re-export of pepper from Sri Lanka.







