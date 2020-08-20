සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The little boy with a rare disease receives a laptop to fulfill his wishes for education - Video

Thursday, 13 August 2020 - 15:27

Hiru News reported on the 3rd regarding a talented child suffering from muscular dystrophy in the Neelawatta area in Ginigathhena, Laxapana who was hoping for a laptop computer for his education.

A philanthropist with a generous heart in the Ratmalana area who saw the Hirunews came forward to fulfill that expectation of this little child.

After our revelation of the story of this little child suffering from a rear disease, Sarath Fernando, a resident of Ratmalana, unhesitatingly came forward to make Keerthi's wish come true.

The laptop computer bought for Keerthi was donated travelling all the way to the Laxapana Neelawatta area.

The Child was overjoyed and in tears as he responded to receiving the laptop.




