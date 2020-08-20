සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

13 remanded for smuggling turmeric

Thursday, 13 August 2020 - 15:58

Thirteen persons arrested for importing nearly 6,000 kilograms of turmeric illegally from India and purchasing it have been remanded till the 25th of this month.

They were produced before Chilaw District Judge Manjula Ratnayake today.

The owner of the vessel was taken into custody by the Navy the day before yesterday while the consignment was being transported by a 50-foot-long multi-day trawler.

