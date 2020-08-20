Navy+arrests+27+persons+for+illegal+fishing

The Navy has arrested 27 persons for illegal fishing in several special raids conducted in Poonadi, Kokkuthuduwai and Trincomalee areas.



The Navy announced that the operation had been carried out for the past two weeks.



The Navy seized fishing gears and 5 dinghy vessels belonging to the fishermen.



The suspects are residents of Valaithottam, Poonadi, Kokilai, Negombo, Vavuniya and Poduwakattu areas.



They have been fishing using illegal nets and the suspects have been handed over to the Assistant Directors of Fisheries in Trincomalee and Mullaitivu and the Kuchchaveli Fisheries Inspector for further investigations.