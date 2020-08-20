Schoolboy+killed+in+motorcycle+accident

A school student was killed in a road accident in the Galgamuwa - Buduruwakanda area on the Anuradhapura - Padeniya road this afternoon.
The police stated that the motorcycle on which the student was traveling had collided with a lorry.
The accident had taken place when the student had gone to a motorcycle repair shop with his father after school and was going home alone riding the motorcycle.
