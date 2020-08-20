Investigations+to+find+a+person+who+stole+gold+jewelery+from+women+posing+as+a+doctor

The Puttalam Police have commenced an investigation regarding a person posing as a doctor who had stolen gold jewelery from patients who came to the clinic.
It is reported that the suspect has stolen the gold jewelery from the elderly mothers who had come to the Puttalam Base Hospital for ENT clinics.
It is learned that he had removed the jewelery from them saying that wearing the jewelery was an obstacle for investigations and had later fled the scene.
