Nearly 60 percent of North Korea's population is faced with food insecurity as a result of the coronavirus, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Adverse weather and drought have led to persistent food shortages in North Korea, with more than 700,000 North Koreans facing food shortages this year, the report said.
Adverse weather and drought have led to persistent food shortages in North Korea, with more than 700,000 North Koreans facing food shortages this year, the report said.