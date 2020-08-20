President appoints Secretaries to 25 ministries (Photos)

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa handed over appointment letters to the secretaries appointed to 25 new Cabinet Ministries at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (13).
The list of new Secretaries to the Ministries is as follows.
W.M.D.J. Fernando - Secretary to the Cabinet
01- R.W.R. Pemasiri - Ministry of Highways
02- S.R. Attygalle - Ministry of Finance
03- J.J. Ratnasiri - Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government
04- Jagath P. Wijeweera - Ministry of Mass Media
05- Ravindra Hewawitharana - Ministry of Plantation
06- Anura Dissanayake - Ministry of Irrigation
07- W.A. Chulananda Perera - Ministry of Industries
08- Mrs. Wasantha Perera - Ministry of Power
09- S. Hettiarachchi - Ministry of Tourism
10- R.A.A.K. Ranawaka - Ministry of Lands
11- N.P.D.U.K. Mapa Pathirana - Ministry of Labor
12- Mrs. R.M.I. Ratnayake - Ministry of Fisheries
13- Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne - Ministry of Defense
14- M.K.B. Harischandra - Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation
15- N.B. Monty Ranatunga - Ministry of Transport
16. Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama - Ministry of Water Supply and Drainage
17- Mrs. J.M.B. Jayawardena - Ministry of Trade
18- Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe - Ministry of Health
19- Major General (Retd.) A.K. Sumedha Perera - Ministry of Agriculture
20- Anuradha Wijekoon - Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs
21- Mrs. K.D.R. Olga - Ministry of Energy
22- Admiral (Retd.) Jayanath Colombage - Ministry of Foreign Relations
23- Dr. Anil Jasinghe - Ministry of Environment
24- Prof. Kapila Perera - Ministry of Education
25. Sirinimal Perera - Ministry of Urban Development and Housing
