President appoints Secretaries to 25 ministries (Photos)

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa handed over appointment letters to the secretaries appointed to 25 new Cabinet Ministries at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (13).The list of new Secretaries to the Ministries is as follows.W.M.D.J. Fernando - Secretary to the Cabinet01- R.W.R. Pemasiri - Ministry of Highways02- S.R. Attygalle - Ministry of Finance03- J.J. Ratnasiri - Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government04- Jagath P. Wijeweera - Ministry of Mass Media05- Ravindra Hewawitharana - Ministry of Plantation06- Anura Dissanayake - Ministry of Irrigation07- W.A. Chulananda Perera - Ministry of Industries08- Mrs. Wasantha Perera - Ministry of Power09- S. Hettiarachchi - Ministry of Tourism10- R.A.A.K. Ranawaka - Ministry of Lands11- N.P.D.U.K. Mapa Pathirana - Ministry of Labor12- Mrs. R.M.I. Ratnayake - Ministry of Fisheries13- Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne - Ministry of Defense14- M.K.B. Harischandra - Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation15- N.B. Monty Ranatunga - Ministry of Transport16. Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama - Ministry of Water Supply and Drainage17- Mrs. J.M.B. Jayawardena - Ministry of Trade18- Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe - Ministry of Health19- Major General (Retd.) A.K. Sumedha Perera - Ministry of Agriculture20- Anuradha Wijekoon - Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs21- Mrs. K.D.R. Olga - Ministry of Energy22- Admiral (Retd.) Jayanath Colombage - Ministry of Foreign Relations23- Dr. Anil Jasinghe - Ministry of Environment24- Prof. Kapila Perera - Ministry of Education25. Sirinimal Perera - Ministry of Urban Development and Housing