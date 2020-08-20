Give us a chance to take UNP into the right path - SJB (Video)

Former General Secretary of the United National Party Tissa Attanayake states that postponement is the normal practise of the UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.



Addressing a media briefing held in Colombo today he pointed out that it is important for the UNP leader to step down from the party leadership and give the opportunity to someone like Sajith Premadasa to lead the party.



Tissa Attanayake also stated that he was ready to intervene if necessary.



He requested Ranil Wickremesinghe to give them the opportunity to take UNP in the right path.







