Tensed situation at the Presidential Commission inquiring into Political Revenge and victimization (Video)

Thursday, 13 August 2020 - 23:09

A tensed situation was witnessed today at the Presidential Commission Inquiring into political revenge and victimization.

This was regarding an interview given by former Solicitor General Suhada Gamlath to a weekend newspaper regarding the legal status of the M V Mahanuwara vessel of Avant Garde.

Former Senior Additional Solicitor General Wasantha Navaratne Bandara, appearing for Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe, the former Director General of the Bribery Commission, asked Suhada Gamlath on what basis he had submitted and interview to a newspaper stating that Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasingh was performing her duty subject to political revenge. .

Former Solicitor General Suhada Gamlath stated that he made this statement due to the media coverage of a conversation between Dilrukshi Dias Wickremasinghe and Nissanka Senadhipathi, Chairman of Avant Garde.

The lawyer representing Nissanka Senadhipathi also spoke and the presiding judge ordered that the audio recording be submitted to the commission on the 28th.

However, the Commission strongly objected to certain allegations made by former Senior Additional Solicitor General, President's Counsel Wasantha Navaratne Bandara against former Solicitor General Suhada Gamlath.

He was strongly advised by the Chairman of the Commission to act with dignity.




