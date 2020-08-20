සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Time to nominate national list names ends tomorrow - UNP yet to name their candidate

Thursday, 13 August 2020 - 19:36

Time+to+nominate+national+list+names+ends+tomorrow+-+UNP+yet+to+name+their+candidate+
A discussion held at the UNP headquarters at Sirikotha today regarding the leadership and the post of National List Member of Parliament has ended without a solution.

The political parties have to inform the Election Commission about the MPs to be appointed from the national list latest by tomorrow.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, Jathika Jana Balawegaya, Ilangai Tamil Arasu Kachchi and Akila Ilangai Tamil Congress have already nominated their National List MPs.

Today the Samagi Jana Balawegaya announced the names of the persons who will be appointed to the seven National List seats.

The list was handed over to the Election Commission by the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Ranjith Maddumabandara this afternoon.

Meanwhile, at today's discussion at the UNP headquarters, no decision was reached on who will be appointed as their National List Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, 08 names have been nominated for the leadership of the UNP and a crucial meeting of the party's working committee will be held tomorrow.

In a statement, former parliamentarian Ruwan Wijewardene said the party had reached a consensus to reorganize under a new leader.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.