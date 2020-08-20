Time to nominate national list names ends tomorrow - UNP yet to name their candidate

A discussion held at the UNP headquarters at Sirikotha today regarding the leadership and the post of National List Member of Parliament has ended without a solution.



The political parties have to inform the Election Commission about the MPs to be appointed from the national list latest by tomorrow.



The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, Jathika Jana Balawegaya, Ilangai Tamil Arasu Kachchi and Akila Ilangai Tamil Congress have already nominated their National List MPs.



Today the Samagi Jana Balawegaya announced the names of the persons who will be appointed to the seven National List seats.



The list was handed over to the Election Commission by the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Ranjith Maddumabandara this afternoon.



Meanwhile, at today's discussion at the UNP headquarters, no decision was reached on who will be appointed as their National List Member of Parliament.



Meanwhile, 08 names have been nominated for the leadership of the UNP and a crucial meeting of the party's working committee will be held tomorrow.



In a statement, former parliamentarian Ruwan Wijewardene said the party had reached a consensus to reorganize under a new leader.