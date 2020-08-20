National list seat has become a curse - Ven Athuraliye Rathna Thera

The crisis that has arisen over the appointment of a Member of Parliament from Apey Jana Bala Party who won a National List seat is not over yet.



The Election Commission has referred the matter to the Attorney General's Department to resolve the legal situation.



At a media briefing held in Colombo today Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero expressed his views regarding the current situation.



He said that the post of National List Member of Parliament has become a Curse.