Leader of the Samagi Janabalavegaya Sajith Premadasa visited several temples in Colombo today and received the blessings of the Maha Sangha.



Our correspondent said that he visited the Isipathanarama Temple in Colombo Central and received blessings from the Chief Incumbent of the temple, Ven. Madampagama Assaji Thero.



Afterwards, the leader of the Samagi Janabalavegaya visited the Sri Dharmavijayaramaya in Navagampura and received the blessings of Ven. Silogama Indrawansa Thero.