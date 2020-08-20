Guarantee from the Minister of Justice in Kandy regarding those involved in the Easter attack (Video)

The Minister of Justice Ali Sabri states that he will do his utmost to bring every single person involved in the Easter attack to justice and prosecute them.



The Minister stated this while participating in a ceremony held in Kandy yesterday.



A ceremony was held at the Jumma Mosque in Kandy yesterday to welcome Ali Sabri, President's Counsel, who was awarded the post of Minister of Justice.



Meanwhile, several new cabinet ministers and state ministers who were sworn in today assumed duties at their respective ministries.

Accordingly, Keheliya Rambukwella who was sworn in as the Minister of Mass Media and Information, Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi who was appointed as Minister of Health, Dr. Bandula Gunawardena the Minster of Trade ,Prof. GL Peiris the Minister of Education

Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Minister of Water Supply and Drainage, Nimal Siripala de Silva the Minister of Labor, Minister of Lands S.M. Chandrasena, Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda and Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga also commenced their duties today.



Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando commenced his duties while participating in the carpeting of Siri Vajiragnana Mawatha on the Kurunegala - Negombo road.



Meanwhile, several persons who were sworn in as State Ministers also commenced their duties in their respective Ministries today including Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, Piyal Nishantha, Lohan Ratwatte D. V. Chanaka and Sudarshani Fernandopulle.



Welcome ceremonies for Cabinet and State Ministers were held yesterday and today in various areas.







