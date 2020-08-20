Wild animal slaughter racket around Yala reserve exposed by Hiru CIA (Video)

Hiru CIA was able to uncover details of a large scale racket of killing wild animals roaming in the Yala National Park.



Investigations carried out today revealed that an organized group is carrying out this slaughtering racket by placing around 250 traps per day.



Today the CIA is exposing this national crime before the country.



Lands belonging to the Forest Department in the Amarawewa area in Tissamaharama adjacent to the Yala National Park are being set on fire and destroyed on a regular basis.



In addition to setting the forest on fires, villagers in the Amarawewa area in Tissamaharama informed Hiru CIA that there is an organized racket of mass killing of wild animals.



Hiru CIA The team's exploration of the forest revealed that this was not a process aimed solely at obtaining meat.



Although animals such as deer, elk, and porcupines were trapped in their traps, the smugglers allowed the carcasses to rot on the spot.



An ant eater which is considered a highly protected animal in the country, was also killed.



Hiru CIA team intervened to release many of the wild animals that were trapped.



Many buffaloes has also died due to the traps and the legs of many other animals were damaged.



The Hiru CIA team also found two people who were setting these traps and they confessed to the crimes.



Without any fear or suspicion, they kill wild animals in bulk with scant regard to the presence of wildlife officials.



