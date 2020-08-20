Weather update - Light showers and strong winds in several areas

The Meteorological Department states several spells of light showers may occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.
Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.
