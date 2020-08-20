සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

No decision on the UNP National List yet - Karu Prepared

Friday, 14 August 2020 - 8:46

Political sources say that former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya is prepared to accept the leadership of the UNP if the party makes such a request.


Reports say that the former speaker has informed current party leader, Ranil Wickremesinghe about this.


Meanwhile by now eight names have been proposed for the UNP leadership. 


Names of Party general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Assistant leader Ravi Karunanayake, national organiser Navin Dissanayake, Party Treasure Daya Gamage, Ruwan Wijewardhana, Arjuna Ranatunga, Palitha Range Bandara and Vajira Abeywardhana are among those thus proposed.


A special working committee meeting has been called today for discussing further about this.


A former MP said that the meeting will be held at the Sirikotha party headquarters this forenoon.


While they had discussed about this yesterday too, they had not reached a final decision.


The time provided for political parties eligible for national list parliamentary seats for proposing names for the position ends today.


However, the UNP had not named the name of the UNP national list MP even yesterday.


Similarly, the elections commission decided to seek attorney general’s instructions regarding the national list parliamentary seat of the ‘Ape Jana Bala  Pakshaya’ as various names were proposed by the party for the national list parliamentary seat.


Due to this a problem had cropped up regarding the party secretary.


The SLPP, the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, the Jaatika Jana Balavegaya, ITAK and the All Ceylon Tamil Congress have by now submitted the names for their national list seats.


