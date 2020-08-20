සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The period for nominating national list posts ends today

Friday, 14 August 2020 - 9:57

The+period+for+nominating+national+list+posts+ends+today
The time assigned for political parties to nominate candidates for National List seats ends today.

However, the United National Party had not nominated its National List MP until yesterday.

Also, the Election Commission decided to seek the advice of the Attorney General regarding the seat of Apey Jana Bala Party due to the various individuals proposing different names for the National List.

Due to this situation there is a conflict with regarding the party secretary.

The Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, Jathika Jana Balawegaya, Ilangai Tamil Arasu Party and Akila Ilangai Tamil Congress have already nominated their National List MPs.

Meanwhile, at the discussion held at the UNP headquarters yesterday, no decision was taken as to who would be appointed as their National List Member.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.