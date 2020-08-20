The+period+for+nominating+national+list+posts+ends+today

The time assigned for political parties to nominate candidates for National List seats ends today.



However, the United National Party had not nominated its National List MP until yesterday.



Also, the Election Commission decided to seek the advice of the Attorney General regarding the seat of Apey Jana Bala Party due to the various individuals proposing different names for the National List.



Due to this situation there is a conflict with regarding the party secretary.



The Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, Jathika Jana Balawegaya, Ilangai Tamil Arasu Party and Akila Ilangai Tamil Congress have already nominated their National List MPs.



Meanwhile, at the discussion held at the UNP headquarters yesterday, no decision was taken as to who would be appointed as their National List Member.