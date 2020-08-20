සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Lankapura divisional secretariat and Pradeshiya Sabha which were closed due to COVID, reopened from today

Friday, 14 August 2020 - 8:46

The Lankapura divisional secretariats office and the Pradeshiya Sabha which was closed down with the reporting of 2 COVID patients is to be reopened from today onwards.


The Lankapura Medical Officer’s office noted that the staff is to report for duty upon finishing the quarantine period.


One of the support staff of the Lankapura divisional secretariat and a member of the civil defence force deployed there for security was diagnosed with Corona on the 30th of July and August 3rd respectively.


Accordingly with involvement of health units, measures were taken to close down the Lankapura divisional secretariat and the Pradeshiya Sabha with immediate effect.


Further, 891 associates of the two corona patients were directed to quarantine, and 130 belonging to 30 families continue to be under quarantine.


Further another COVID patient was reported yesterday, and the individual had arrived from the UAE.


Accordingly the total number of corona patients reported from the country has risen to 2,882.


225 continue to receive treatment in hospitals.


Meanwhile, the officials of the Chinese civil aviation services have decided to halt obtaining services from Sri Lankan Airlines for a period of one month.


This was when confirmation had been received that 24 passengers who had arrived from Dubai via Colombo on a flight belonging to Sri Lankan airlines had been diagnosed with the Corona virus.


 


