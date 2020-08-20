Provincial+Council+elections+to+be+held+soon

Central Province Governor Lalith U. Gamage states that the government will hold the provincial council elections soon.
.
He said that as governors they would extend their fullest support in deciding whether the provincial council elections would be held under the new system or the old system.
Governor Lalith U. Gamage said this after a ceremony held at the Central Provincial Governor's Office yesterday.
.
He said that as governors they would extend their fullest support in deciding whether the provincial council elections would be held under the new system or the old system.
Governor Lalith U. Gamage said this after a ceremony held at the Central Provincial Governor's Office yesterday.