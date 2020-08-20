125,000 individuals arrested for various offences including the possession of drugs

Police say that from the 6th of June up until to now, 26,886 individuals have been arrested with regard to illegal activities including drug related activities.

The Police media division noted that 24,314 suspects have been arrested on illicit liquor charges while 15,404 suspects have been arrested for heroin related crimes.

279 suspects have been arrested over wrongdoings in connection with firearms and 36 suspects in connection to explosives, where 14, T-56 weapons, 36 Galkatas guns, as well as 147 local manufactured guns had been seized.

23,139 suspects had been issued warrants during these operations, and 45,088 individuals have been arrested for other forms of crime.

Accordingly the total number of suspects arrested for drugs and other crimes stands at 125,742.

Meanwhile, a 39 year old woman who was handling money of large scale heroine smugglers had been arrested in Borella.

Further a couple transporting heroine weighing over 2 kilograms, worth nearly 20 million was arrested yesterday in Piliyandala- Mihindupura area.