Gazette+Notification+regarding+the+inaugural+sitting+of+Parliament

An Extraordinary gazette notification issued by the President declaring inaugural sitting of the 09th Parliament to take place from 9.30am on August 20th.In addition, special gazette notifications have been issued announcing the appointment of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to the post and the new cabinet.- THURSDAY, AUGUST 13, 2020 KNOW YE, that by virtue of the powers vested in me by Article 70 of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, I, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President, do by this Proclamation summon Parliament to meet in the Chamber of Parliament, Sri Jayawardenepura, on the Twentieth day of August, Two Thousand and Twenty at 09.30 a.m. Given at Colombo, on this 13th day of August, Two Thousand and Twenty. By Order of His Excellency, P. B. JAYASUNDERA, Secretary to the President- THURSDAY, AUGUST 13, 2020 - IT is hereby notified that HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT under Article 42(4) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, appointed Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament, to the Office of Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, with effect from August 09, 2020. By Order of His Excellency, P. B. JAYASUNDERA, Secretary to the President.- THURSDAY, AUGUST 13, 2020IT is hereby notified that HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT has been pleased, under Article 51(1) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, to appoint Mr. Gamini Sedara Senarath as Secretary to the Prime Minister, with immediate effect on August 09, 2020, By Order of His Excellency, P. B. JAYASUNDERA, Secretary to the President.