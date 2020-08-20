Suspect arrested near Motor Traffic Department for preparing forged documents (Video)

Police have found a place near the office of the Commissioner of Motor Traffic in Narahenpita where fake seals and government documents were prepared.



Police said that a suspect has been arrested for running the office with fake seals.



The raid was carried out by the Colombo South Anti-Corruption Unit.



It is reported that a large number of forged seals and documents of OICs, Justices of the Peace, Divisional Secretaries and key government officials have been seized.



Further investigations are being carried out by the Colombo South Anti-Corruption Unit and the Borella Police.







