414+suspects+arrested+for+drug+and+alcohol+related+incidents+

A total of 414 persons have been arrested in connection with narcotics and alcohol trafficking during a special raid carried out in the Western Province during the past 24 hours.
The Western Province Senior DIG's Office stated that 175 persons were arrested for possession of heroin while another 99 were arrested for possession of cannabis.
