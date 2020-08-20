Two+arrested+for+selling+counterfeit+gems+

Two suspects who were preparing to sell fake gemstones were arrested in Avissawella yesterday.
This was according to information received by the Avissawella Police.
Further investigations have revealed information regarding five other incidents where the suspects had previously sold counterfeit gems and swindled money.
This was according to information received by the Avissawella Police.
Further investigations have revealed information regarding five other incidents where the suspects had previously sold counterfeit gems and swindled money.