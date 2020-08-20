Two youth critically injured due to an accident in the Bandaragama-Vidagama area (Video)

Two youths have been hospitalized after being seriously injured in a collision between a cab and a motorcycle in the Bandaragama-Vidagama area.



It is reported that the two youths on the motorcycle are residents of the Millaniya area.



It is said that the accident had taken place when the motorcycle collided with a jeep coming from Vidagama. It has been reported that the accident had been caused due to the reckless riding of the motorcyclist.



Bandaragama Police stated that a member of the Horana Pradeshiya Sabha and her husband were traveling in the jeep.



The two youths who were injured in the accident were admitted to the Bandaragama Hospital and later transferred to the Colombo National Hospital.









