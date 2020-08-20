සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two youth critically injured due to an accident in the Bandaragama-Vidagama area (Video)

Friday, 14 August 2020 - 10:49

Two+youth+critically+injured+due+to+an+accident+in+the+Bandaragama-Vidagama+area+%28Video%29
Two youths have been hospitalized after being seriously injured in a collision between a cab and a motorcycle in the Bandaragama-Vidagama area.

It is reported that the two youths on the motorcycle are residents of the Millaniya area.

It is said that the accident had taken place when the motorcycle collided with a jeep coming from Vidagama. It has been reported that the accident had been caused due to the reckless riding of the motorcyclist. 

Bandaragama Police stated that a member of the Horana Pradeshiya Sabha and her husband were traveling in the jeep.

The two youths who were injured in the accident were admitted to the Bandaragama Hospital and later transferred to the Colombo National Hospital.  





Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.