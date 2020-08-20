Customs raid a chocolate container sent from Britain (video)

A container containing chocolates and other items smuggled into the country from England was seized by the Customs Department and inspected.



It was at the Orugodawatta Customs Yard.



According to the information received by the Revenue Surveillance Division of the department, a large stock of chocolates, children's sanitary ware and jams were found in the container.



Preliminary investigations have revealed that the goods were sent by a Sri Lankan businessman based in England to two families with small children living in Kandy and Puttalam.



Sri Lankans who have been working abroad for more than a year are entitled to tax relief when sending goods to Sri Lanka, and it is suspected that these goods have been sent using that duty free concession.



