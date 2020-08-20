UNP+Special+Working+Committee+Meeting+begins

The Working Committee of the United National Party met this morning to discuss the leadership of the party and the post of National List Member of Parliament.
Our correspondent stated that the discussion has already commenced at the Sirikotha party headquarters.
It is said that the party leadership will be discussed first.
Thereafter, discussions are to be held regarding the post of National List Member of Parliament.
Our correspondent stated that the discussion has already commenced at the Sirikotha party headquarters.
It is said that the party leadership will be discussed first.
Thereafter, discussions are to be held regarding the post of National List Member of Parliament.