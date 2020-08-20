සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

64,000 new coronavirus infections in India in 24 hours

Friday, 14 August 2020 - 17:15

In the last 24 hours ending this morning, 64,553 new cases of Kovid Nineteen have been reported from India.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of infected people in the country will increase to 24,061,000.

India has reported the highest number of coronavirus infections in the world in the last 10 days.

In the past 24 hours, 1007 corona deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to more than 48,000.

The Indian Ministry of Health said that 1,751,555 people have been cured of coronavirus infections in India and the recovery rate is over 70 per cent.

