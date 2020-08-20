Jobs for 150,000 graduates and low-income persons commence. Appointees to report to service from September 2

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has decided to immediately implement the 150,000 employment generation program that was halted due to the general election.



Fifty thousand jobs are reserved for unemployed graduates, while the remaining 100,000 are selected from the lowest income families in society.



Within weeks of President Rajapaksa taking office in November last year, a program was planned to employ 50,000 graduates and 100,000 low-income earners.



The process of calling for applications from graduates began in the first week of February and a multi-purpose development task force was set up to employ 100,000 low-income earners.



The objective of the program is to create a poverty-free Sri Lanka in line with the President's "Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour" policy statement.



Following the announcement of the 2020 Parliamentary Elections, the program was temporarily suspended due to the Chairman of the Election Commission ordering the suspension of the 150,000 jobs program.



The list of employed graduates will be published on the Presidential Secretariat website next Sunday (16).



Sending letters to the selected candidates will commence on Monday (17) and the appointees will have to report to their nearest Divisional Secretariat on September 02.



It is further stated that if the names of the qualified graduates are not included in the list, it is possible to inquire from the Presidential Secretariat.



Employment of the selected low-income persons will be implemented by the established task force from September 02.