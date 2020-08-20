සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Narendra Modi becomes the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister of India

Friday, 14 August 2020 - 17:11

Narendra+Modi+becomes+the+longest-serving+non-Congress+Prime+Minister+of+India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the fourth longest serving Prime Minister of India yesterday.

This surpasses the record of 2268 days rule of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Apart from Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, he is the longest serving Prime Minister of India.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the longest serving non-Congress Prime Minister.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.