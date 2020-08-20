Narendra+Modi+becomes+the+longest-serving+non-Congress+Prime+Minister+of+India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the fourth longest serving Prime Minister of India yesterday.
This surpasses the record of 2268 days rule of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Apart from Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, he is the longest serving Prime Minister of India.
Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the longest serving non-Congress Prime Minister.
