A hint from Trump that Kamala Harris is unfit for the vice presidency

Friday, 14 August 2020 - 17:13

President Trump has hinted that Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will not be legally eligible for the US presidential election this time.

He told reporters yesterday that the Democratic Party should have looked into Kamala Harris' legal credentials.

President Trump has tried to create an impression among the people that she will not qualify for the Vice Presidential race.

However, the American media reported that she was born on October 20, 1964 in the US state of California and qualifies for it.

Born in India, her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, holds a PhD from the University of California, USA, and her father, Donald Harris, is a PhD holder from Jamaica.

According to the American Constitution, presidential and vice presidential candidates must be over 35 years of age and born in the United States.

The Democratic Party has accused President Trump of launching a racist attack on Kamala Harris, who has fulfilled those qualifications.

