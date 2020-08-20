27+year+old+arrested+for+making+a+15+year+old+girl+2+months+pregnant

Maskeliya Police have arrested a 27 year old man on suspicion after a 15 year old girl was reported 2 months pregnant yesterday (13).



The girl had told her grandmother that she had not had the menstrual periods in two months.



The grandmother immediately referred the girl to a doctor in Maskeliya and the doctor said that the girl was 2 months pregnant.



Our correspondent said that the grandmother had gone to the Maskeliya police yesterday (13) and lodged a complaint.



The girl, who lives in the Punchi Suriyakanda section of the Phailon Tea Estate in the Maskeliya Police Division, is in the care of her grandmother and her father had left her when she was a child.



It is reported that the mother has remarried and moved to a remote area.



The girl has completed her schooling up to grade 7 at the Phailon Tea Estate Tamil School and due to financial difficulties faced by her grandmother she has stopped schooling.



The suspect, who works as a labourer, lives near the girl's house.



The suspect had telephoned the girl on 24.06.20 and 03.07.2020 when the girl's grandmother was not at home and had taken her to an abandoned house near her residence and raped her, she had told the police.



The girl has been admitted to the Dickoya Base Hospital by the Maskeliya Police and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.



According to the statements made by the girl and her grandmother, the suspect who was arrested by the Maskeliya Police on suspicion will be produced before the Hatton District and Magistrate's Court today (14) along with the medical report on the charge of abusing the girl and raping her.