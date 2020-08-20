සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Inaugural Session of Parliament on the 20th at 9.30 am - Government Policy Statement in the afternoon

Friday, 14 August 2020 - 13:30

An extraordinary gazette proclamation convening the members elected at the last general election for the inaugural session of the 9th Parliament, has been issued.

Accordingly, an extraordinary gazette proclamation issued by the president indicates that the members will convene in the Chamber of Parliament, Sri Jayawardenepura, on the Twentieth day of August, Two Thousand and Twenty at 09.30 a.m.

The Speaker of the new Parliament is first elected and then sworn in before the Secretary General of Parliament.

Thereafter all Members of Parliament will take the oath of office before the Speaker.

The Deputy Speaker and the Chairman of the Committee will then be elected.

Political sources say that MP Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has been nominated as the new Speaker while MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has been nominated for the post of Deputy Speaker.

The Parliamentary Communications Division stated that the Deputy Speaker and the Deputy Chairman of Committees will be appointed after that.

After that the proceedings of Parliament will be adjourned and the new session of Parliament will be ceremonially opened under the patronage of the President in the afternoon, a senior official of Parliament stated.

The President will then present the Government Policy Statement.

