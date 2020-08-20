President+appoints+03+more+ministry+secretaries+

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa handed over appointment letters to the new Secretaries to the three Cabinet Ministries at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (13).



Their names are below.



01- M.M.P.K. Mayadunne - Secretary, Ministry of Justice

02- U.D.C. Jayalal - Secretary, Ministry of Ports and Shipping

03- Prof. Kapila Gunawardena - Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs