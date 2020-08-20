The former TID Chief informs Easter Commission his arrest before the Easter attack was an obstacle to investigations into Saharan (Video)

Former DIG in charge of the Terrorism Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been suspended has stated that his arrest in connection with an elite assassination conspiracy has affected investigations into the arrest of Saharan Hashim before the Easter attack.



Giving evidence before the Presidential Commission for the third day yesterday, he stated that after his arrest the investigations regarding Saharan did not have proper leadership and guidance.



Although Nilantha Jayawardena, the former director of the State Intelligence Service, testified on the 10th of this month before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter attack, it was not open to the media.



Later yesterday afternoon, former DIG in charge of the Terrorism Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been as suspended came to the Presidential Commission to give evidence for the third day.



Giving evidence before the Presidential Commission, he said that he had been sending weekly reports to then IGP Pujith Jayasundara on the activities of extremists including Saharan Hashim since 2017 and that he had conducted investigations and submitted reports as instructed by the IGP.



The Presidential Commission asked the witness whether he had known about the whereabouts of Saharan Hashim during his tenure as the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Terrorism Investigation Division.



Responding to this, Nalaka de Silva stated that after obtaining a warrant from the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court for the arrest of Saharan Hashim by the Terrorism Investigation Division, he received information that the suspect was staying at a house in the Kekunugolla area and sent a team of officers to investigate the matter.



The Chairman of the Presidential Commission asked why Saharan Hashim could not be arrested from 2017 to 2018.



Responding to this, Nalaka de Silva stated that although the officers of the Terrorism Investigation Division under him had made many attempts to arrest Saharan according to the warrant, they could not find him as they did not have any definite information about his whereabouts.



He added that there were still people who could not be found to be arrested despite having been issued warrants.



The chairman of the commission asked if there were any reasons for not arresting Saharan, just as there are currently reasons for arresting those on warrants.



Nalaka de Silva further stated that there was no such special reason and he had received information that Saharan was abroad at the time of obtaining the warrant, and that he had not gone abroad without using his passport. He further stated that he ordered the officials to obtain blue notes regarding Saharan Hashim.



the Appeal court Judge, a member of the Presidential Commission, inquired whether the witness had lost his job.



Responding to this, Nalaka de Silva stated that he has lost his job for nearly two years now in connection with an allegation of an elite assassination conspiracy.



The member judge of the commission questioned why he was arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act after his work against terrorism activities.



Nalaka de Silva stated that they should ask the investigating officers why he was arrested as he had been commended for his great service in the prevention of terrorism.



President's Counsel Shamil Perera, appearing for Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, questioned the witness as to whether the arrest of the witness had affected the investigations into Saharan's arrest.



In response, Nalaka de Silva said that his pursuit of Saharan was according to a plan and it had been thwarted by his arrest.



Nalaka de Silva further stated that although only he should have been questioned regarding the incident that led to his arrest, those officers under him were subjected to undue pressure by interrogating the officers of the Terrorism Investigation Division regarding the investigation.



